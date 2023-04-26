(The Center Square) - A Washington bill that would have set a national precedent by banning the use by Puget Sound Energy, or PSE, of natural gas in new construction failed to clear the Legislature before the end of session. After passing with a solid majority in the House on March 6, HB 1589 advanced to the Senate Rules Committee and was poised for a Senate floor vote.
The bill was sent back to the House Rules Committee on the last day of the session, which means it can be reintroduced directly in the House Rules Committee next year.
The bill drew controversy in part for when the natural gas ban would occur, taking place at the beginning of July, though proponents have highlighted the fact that it applies just to new construction and not retroactively.
That shortened timeline prompted Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, to describe the bill at an Environment, Energy & Technology Committee meeting on March 28 as a proposal that “goes way too far and way too fast. Driving natural gas off a cliff tomorrow will only hurt families and businesses who need access to reliable energy.”
Although not named specifically in the bill, the proposal would only apply to PSE due to its natural gas ban only applying to utilities that have 500,000 retail gas customers in the state.
A strong proponent of the bill, PSE has 800,000 natural gas customers in six counties and is the largest utility provider in the state. The bill’s provisions are strongly connected to the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA, which requires utilities to become carbon-neutral by 2030 and carbon-free by 2045.
In a statement, PSE Media Engagement Program Manager Gerald Tracy wrote to The Center Square that “we believe that additional complementary policies are still needed for us to deliver on these laws and protect our customers, which is why we supported HB 1589. Regardless of the state session outcome, we will continue on our path to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers.”
The original version of the bill would have guaranteed PSE 60% ownership of all clean energy it needs to comply with CETA. Later versions of the bill reduced that down to 50%.
Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, unsuccessfully proposed an amendment at the committee meeting to remove that provision, arguing the legislation was an “arbitrary micromanagement of our utilities.”
Another concern raised by opponents of the bill was the legal implications. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, the bill would “require integrated system planning, or de-carbonization and electrification plan rulemaking and the plans themselves would be heavily litigated.” The bill’s fiscal note assumes $1.3 million in additional costs to the Attorney General’s Office through the 2027-29 biennium.
Among the groups opposed to the bill was the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, which represents 40 industrial and data center energy consumers. Executive Director Bill Gaines told The Center Square that, for them, HB 1589 has two main issues: what was in the bill and how it was introduced.
“This kind of came out of the blue for most of us,” he said. Gaines previously worked at PSE for 25 years and served as its Vice President of Energy Supply.
He said the proposal to ban future natural gas hookups in residential and commercial buildings is “premature,” adding that natural gas will be needed long-term to transition to cleaner forms of energy.
“The industrial [consumers] weren’t mentioned, but you could imagine evolving to that before long,” he said. “Industrial don’t have the ability to move and react very quickly.”
The other problems industry members perceived with the bill was the lack of a price cap or max rate increase, as well as a cost impact to consumers.
“My guess is the number would be very high,” Gaines said. “My hope is the company will be more open to engaging with customers and their fellow gas utilities in the state.”