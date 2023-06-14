(The Center Square) – The City of Bellevue is considering a possible tax district that would send generated revenue solely to transportation maintenance projects.
This potential district would be used to address the increase in traffic injuries that the city experienced in 2022. Approximately 29 people were seriously injured and two people were killed on Bellevue city streets last year, according to a city memo. This compares to 25 serious injuries and one person killed in crashes on Bellevue city streets in 2021.
The budget for Bellevue streets and signals maintenance was reduced in the 2021-2022 budget by $1.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The city stated that budget cuts continued in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget due to competing needs.
Bellevue officials said that the creation of a Transportation Benefit District would allow the base maintenance budget to be restored to $2.0 million in 2024 and address maintenance needs for new infrastructure added in the city with $1.0 million in 2024.
“I’m for [the Transportation Benefit District] because the cost of not having good roads and bike infrastructure is more expensive than what somebody’s going to pay on something like this to have good maintenance,” Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson said at a city council meeting on June 12.
The Bellevue City Council has the authority to approve revenue collection for the Transportation Benefit District through vehicle fees. In the first year, $20 annual car tab fee can be collected and raised to $40 per vehicle annually after two years and up to a maximum of $50 after the fourth year of the district. This has the potential to raise approximately $5 million if raised to the $50 per vehicle, according to the city.
The City of Bellevue could also impose fees on the construction of commercial buildings or on land development, as well as implement a sales tax of up to 0.1%, which would raise approximately $10 million per year, according to city data.
An 0.1% increase would raise the city’s sales tax rate to 10.2%. Other cities at or above this rate include Auburn, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Seattle and Shoreline.
Bellevue’s Vision for Zero initiative aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious-injury collisions on city streets by 2030. As part of the initiative this year, the city is looking to advance work to consider 20 mph speed limits on all local streets in the city, engage with communities and stakeholders in the design and prioritization of Bike Bellevue projects in the Downtown, Wilburton and BelRed neighborhoods, as well as pursue grant funding opportunities including the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.
The Vision for Zero initiative is also considering a collaboration with T-Mobile that would use “cellular vehicle-to-everything” technology to generate real-time safety information between vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians, according to a city memo.
The tax district process will undergo a public hearing on July 10 and the city council will consider the Transportation Benefit District formation ordinance on July 17. The tax district could be adopted sometime later this fall.
The Transportation Benefit District would likely remain in place indefinitely unless terminated by the council.