(The Center Square) - Since 2019, the Seattle Police Department has had 669 officers resign, according to data obtained by the SPD. The total number of deployable officers has now shrunk down to less than 900, according to the Seattle Police Officers Guild, a staffing crisis they say is primarily driven by a hostile ideological and political climate within the city.
Guild President Mike Sloam told The Center Square that one of the major issues in hiring and retaining officers are local policies such as a 2017 ordinance that overhauled the city’s police accountability system. The ordinance created a three-pronged oversight system comprised of an Office of Police Accountability, an Office of Inspector General for Public Safety (OIG) and the Community Police Commission (CPC).
Other municipalities across the country do not have these policies and “those officers are fleeing to those jurisdictions,” he said.
With the Guild currently in negotiations with the city for a new union contract, Sloam said they’re looking to get some changes made to the accountability system.
“What the city wants in the accountability ordinance is problematic for us if you’re going to be a police officer and have any modicum of control over what I would say is your civil rights,” he said.
The last police union contract agreement expired in December 2020, and Sloam said that delay is also hurting recruitment and retention efforts.
“You work under an expired contract which means you’re working under a lesser value dollar," he said. "We’re working on 2020 wages, so as inflation has obviously gotten insane right now, we’re feeling the pinch with the dollar we’re working under.”
While police accountability advocates have criticized the SPD for what it believes are unresolved workplace culture issues, Sloam argued the “ideological and political climate police officers find themselves working in in the city of Seattle,” is driving them away, starting when the SPD was placed under the authority of the Department of Justice in 2012.
“That really started to open the door with I think civilians who are more centered around police accountability on an ideological standpoint to really put their fangs into Seattle and the policing conversation,” he said.
The DOJ noted earlier this year that the SPD had “significant reforms instituted, particularly around its use of force, after a 2011 investigation found the police agency "engages in a pattern or practice of excessive force."
Between January 2009 and April 2011 prior to the consent decree, there were 1,230 use of force incidents involving an SPD officer. Between January 2017 and April 2019, the number of incidents had fallen to 454.
Nevertheless, Sloam believes “the activists group took it as marching orders to really…create what I would call a hostile work environment.”
Meanwhile, the Seattle Community Police commission criticized the SPD in July after a President Donald Trump flag and a mock tombstone of an individual killed by an SPD officer was discovered, prompting an internal investigation. In a letter, CPC President Joel Merkel wrote "the culture that allows such displays and violations of policy and law have no place in any police department, especially a department seeking to come out from under federal court oversight following a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing."
In the years following the consent decree, officers continued to resign as staffing levels fell. In 2019, 92 officers resigned. By 2020, the number had reached 186. That same year, SPD was ordered to abandon the East Precinct building during riots that led to the creation of so-called autonomous zones known as CHOP or CHAZ. Afterwards, the city council contemplated a “Defund the Police” proposal slashing the SPD’s budget in half. One councilmember was also criticized after suggesting SPD officers be laid off based on the color of their skin.
“All of that has led to this staffing crisis,” Sloam said. “It doesn’t seem to be ending.”
As of June, 61 officers have resigned so far this year. According to Sloam, there are now only 875 deployable officers in the department. In contrast, cities such as Boston that have a smaller population has a police department with 2,144 sworn officers.
Sloam noted that Seattle is not the only city facing this problem. The Los Angeles Police Department has lost around 1,000 officers since 2019. The difference, he said, is that "They can absorb that to a degree. We’re undersized even when at full strength."
In a recent resignation letter to Police Chief Adrian Diaz, former Seattle Police lieutenant Jessica Taylor wrote that “SPD is dangerously understaffed, and the officers and their families are suffering. The hours are ruthlessly long, and due to the staffing crisis (created by you, the mayor, and the council), these unsafe conditions are entirely unacceptable. Completely. They have also been working for years without a contract — Also unacceptable.”