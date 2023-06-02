(The Center Square) – Washington State University officials are facing some tough decisions in light of a multi-million dollar shortfall.
Budget adjustments, financial management and fiscal oversight are on the docket for an upcoming WSU Board of Regents meeting on June 9th. The WSU Athletics Department is projecting an $11.5 million budget overage relative to their planned spending in the 2023 fiscal year.
“Athletics has made significant strides in bringing the department to a balanced operating budget but is now dealing with multiple unforeseen challenges,” said WSU System President Kirk Schulz in a news release accompanying the announcement.
Reasons for the revenue reduction were listed as follows;
- $3.5 million estimated reduction in Pac-12 distributions related to repayment of a media partner for past overpayments
- $1.4 million forecasted shortfall in Pac-12 and on top of the $3.5 million reduction
- $1.2 million lower-than-projected revenue from the sale of student sport passes and other student-paid fees, including parking and facilities fees.
That accounts for $6.1 million of the protected overages on the decline in revenue side, and the rest comes from outsized expenditures. The department exceeded budgeted expenditures by $5.4 million for the 2023 fiscal year.
- $4.7 million of the over-spending credited to inflation-related team expenses such as travel, recruiting, student-athlete meals, medical and other expenses
- $400,000 in overages in financial aid costs for a larger-than-anticipated amount of medical and degree completion aid
- $300,000 increases in compensation, including overtime pay, for hourly and student employees
With 2022 being the first time in years the WSU Athletics Department had posted a fully-balanced budget, this backslide could be troubling for the board of regents.
The department is allowing vacant positions to remain open longer, or pushing back new employee start dates, halting all non-essential purchases, reviewing all pending purchases, revising their professional development and travel policy, and requiring all expenses to be approved in advance and entered into the bookkeeping system within one week, to name a few.
WSU President Schulz wanted to offer reassurance for the coming fiscal year for staff and students alike.
“Fundraising and sponsorships continue to grow and I remain committed to achieving a balanced annual operating budget, building financial reserves and developing a repayment plan for paying down the internal debt,” before adding that “the steps being taken to address the deficit won’t affect planned salary increases for the university system’s faculty and staff,” he said.