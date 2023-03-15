(The Center Square) – A local improvement district tax through Seattle property owners was deemed arbitrary and capricious by King County Superior Court Judge Matt Williams last week.
In turn, Williams ordered the city of Seattle to refund taxes paid by plaintiffs that challenged the Local Improvement District tax. According to the court ruling on March 8, approximately 430 property owners including the appellants submitted timely objections to the tax.
Property owners within the Seattle Waterfront Local Improvement District area are contributing to a portion of the area’s improvement costs that total an estimated $739 million. The property owners’ portion of the funds are based on the “special benefit” they receive from those improvements, according to Waterfront Seattle.
The court ruling found that a 2019 study conducted by the city did not demonstrate reasonable compliance with appraisal standards. The study concluded that the total special benefit to all properties in the Local Improvement District tax was $447.9 million.
However, in determining the final proposed Local Improvement District assessments for individual properties, the study did not conduct an analysis of each property. Instead, it divided the $175 million assessment cap by the estimated total special benefit of $447.9 million to reach an assessment capitalization ratio of 39.2%, according to the court ruling.
The Seattle City Council designated the Office of Hearing Examiner to conduct the hearings and provide a recommendation to the council. Williams’ ruling also mentioned the examiner’s failure to consider how COVID-19 and other market forces could impact the validity of the 2019 study.
Washington Policy Center’s Jason Mercier said in a blog post that Williams did not overturn the tax in its entirety.
“[Williams’] ruling that the assessments for plaintiffs are annulled and full refunds required could render the tax scheme functionally inoperable,” Mercier said in a blog post. “It is unclear at this time if Seattle plans to appeal and what the next steps for the [Local Improvement District tax] are.”