(The Center Square) – Cruise season in Seattle has begun and the Seattle Port is anticipating over $900 million in economic activity to result from the influx of tourists.
The cruise season is expected to also generate $14.5 million in statewide taxes. From April 15 to Oct.30, the Port of Seattle forecasts that 289 cruise ships will carry approximately 700,000 travelers to Alaska and back. Every vessel that docks on Seattle’s waterfront brings in over $4 million to the local economy, according to the port.
Notably, the 2023 estimates align with the $900 million in local economic activity that the cruise ship industry typically brings in annually. The cruise season also consistently supports approximately 5,500 local jobs in Seattle, excluding 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle Port Executive Director Steve Metruck said that the return to normal cruise season levels has helped fund workforce development and clean energy infrastructure.
“We recently helped form the world’s only cruise-focused ‘Green Corridor’ effort, focused on exploring decarbonization strategies from the Pacific Northwest to Alaska,” Metruck added in a statement. “With so much interest in this itinerary, partnership with cruise lines and ports along the route, we see extraordinary potential for the economic and environmental future of Seattle cruise.”
Downtown Seattle businesses rely on the cruise season when foot traffic increases. The Center Square previously reported that last year between June 1 and Sept. 30, downtown Seattle saw nearly 7 million visitors. That is nearly 25% more tourists than 2021. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is prioritizing the downtown area, which is still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.
“The cruise season in Seattle makes a real difference for downtown businesses – allowing us to share what makes our city special with tourists from around the world through local retail, restaurants, hospitality and hotels during their stay here each season,” Harrell said.
The Port of Seattle did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of this publication.