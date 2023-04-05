(The Center Square) – The US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, announced $4.3 million across 18 projects in the greater Spokane area to help individuals and families currently without a home to move into more permanent living situations.
“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge in a statement. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need.”
The Spokane Continuum of Care Board, whose mission is to “make homelessness rare, brief, and non-reoccurring[sic] in our area,” is the regional entity responsible for overseeing grant applications to the HUD for a slice of the $2.8 billion in federal funds available this year under the continuum of care competition awards through.
The 2023 awards, which are granted at a federal level across all states and territories, include $96.9 million across 201 initiatives and nonprofits in Washington state alone.
All project requests applied for this year under the Continuum of Care program were funded, and “the amount is a $25,784 increase from fiscal year 2021,” noted the City of Spokane in a news release.
“This funding will help us continue to address homelessness and housing insecurity in our community, providing critical resources and support to those who need it most," said Continuum of Care co-chair Arielle Anderson.
The projects funded include six overseen by Catholic Charities, five by Volunteers of America, three by the City of Spokane, two by Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners, or SNAP, and two by the Young Women's Christian Association for Rapid Re-Housing.
“Some projects from other areas of the country had their money reallocated during the application process, and Spokane even received some of that. This funding will be critical for assisting our most vulnerable individuals in their journey to find housing,” said Spokane Community, Health, and Human Services Director Jennifer Cerecedes in a statement accompanying the funding announcement.
More details on the exact breakdown of projects funded can be found on the city’s website.