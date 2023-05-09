(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed into law legislation that requires clear disclosure whenever media that has been manipulated as such is used for election campaigns.
Engrossed Senate Substitute Bill 5152 defines “synthetic media” – more commonly known as “deepfakes” – in campaigns for elected office and provides political candidates with legal safeguards in civil court against tampered-with videos, audio and images used in political advertisements.
That definition, according to the bill, is “an image, an audio recording, or a video recording of an individual's appearance, speech, or conduct that has been intentionally manipulated with the use of generative adversarial network techniques or other digital technology in a manner to create a realistic but false image, audio, or video…”
According to a final bill report on the legislation, “A candidate whose voice or likeness appears in synthetic media distributed without the required disclosure within 60 days of an election may seek to enjoin distribution of the media and bring an action for general or special damages against the party distributing the media. Prevailing parties may be awarded attorneys' fees and costs.”
Bill sponsor Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, said the legislation is important at a time when trust in government is waning.
“This bill is a powerful step towards protecting the integrity of our democratic process,” he said in a news release. “With this legislation, we send a clear message that the use of manipulative media will not be tolerated, and that candidates and campaigns can work for the hearts and minds of voters on a level playing field.”
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs requested the legislation.
The final version of the bill passed by wide margins in both chambers of the Legislature: 67-30 in the House of Representatives and 32-14 in the Senate.