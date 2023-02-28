(The Center Square) – A bill that would mandate pastors, priests, rabbis and other clergy members must report child "abuse or neglect" cases that they personally learn of cleared the Washington state Senate Tuesday.
Senate Bill 5280 defines abuse or neglect to mean "sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, or injury of a child by any person under circumstances which cause harm to the child's health, welfare, or safety…or the negligent treatment or maltreatment of a child by a person responsible for or providing care to the child."
It does not specify penalties for those found to have not reported an incident.
The bill contains one clear exception to the reporting requirement "for clergy-penitent privilege, referred to as confession in some faith communities, and would not require mandatory reporting of abuse discussed in confession," the Washington Senate Democrats explained in a news release.
In its current form, the bill was not seen as controversial. Senators voted 48-0 for its passage. However, as the bill progresses and is amended, religious freedom could become an issue.
"We're going to have some tough conversations about the issue of clergy-penitent privilege here in the Legislature and find what's possible for us to pass," the bill's sponsor, state Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, warned in a statement.
It was painful personal experience that prompted Frame to author the legislation.
"I was abused from the ages of 5 to 10 by a member of my own family, a teenage cousin," she said. The abuse stopped when Frame "told a teacher, who then reported it to the authorities, and ultimately to my parents."
Frame took a lesson from her experience that she is now attempting to extend further, by law.
"Mandatory reporters play an important role in protecting children, which is why teachers and others who have close relationships with children have to take on that reporting responsibility," she said. "Faith leaders have similarly trusted relationships with children in their communities and should share the same responsibility."
Asked if she thought the bill's confession shield would prove adequate to not invite legal challenges on religious freedom grounds and would also hold up against future prosecutors and litigants, Frame told The Center Square in an email, "I'm not a lawyer. These hypothetical legal challenges feel like ones to run past an attorney."
Frame hopes the way her own experience informed this bill will make a real difference for others.
"I told a mandated reporter and the abuse stopped," she said. "[I] t's what I hope will happen for children who are victims of abuse."
The legislation now moves to the state House for consideration.