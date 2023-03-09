(The Center Square) – The latest voter research survey from the Downtown Seattle Association and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce shows that over 50% of Seattle voters are concerned about homelessness.
In an open-ended question, 52% of voters cited homelessness and the lack of shelter and housing as their top public safety concern. Crime ranked second at 23%, followed by drugs at 19%.
Rachel Smith, president and CEO of the Seattle Metro Chamber, said that the chamber stands with voters in prioritizing an “all-of-the-above” approach to public safety. This includes reforms, alternatives and the right number of officers to meet response times.
Smith pointed to the fact that four of the current nine Seattle City Council seats will be open this year. The primary election for city council positions is Aug. 1. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.
“With the most city council positions open that we have seen in 20 years, we urge those who have already filed to make their positions on public safety clear to the voters,” Smith said in a statement. “And as leaders of civic organizations, we encourage people to run for office – especially if they share the opinions of the voters.”
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s 2022 point-in-time count found that there were 13,369 homeless people throughout the county. There were 11,751 in the previous point-in-time count that was conducted in 2020.
Notably, the authority acknowledged that the point-in-time statistic is an undercount in its five-year plan, as previously reported by The Center Square.
The Downtown Seattle Association and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce survey results show that voters are beginning to lose trust in the Seattle City Council in addressing their concerns with an increase in homelessness and other public safety concerns.
According to the results, 79% of voters are not confident in the city council’s approach to public safety in Seattle. Out of those voters, 37% were not at all confident with the council. Notably, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was favorably voted by 67% of voters, despite the negative overall environment.
“This survey confirmed that voters are largely aligned,”Downtown Seattle Association President Jon Scholes said. “They think community safety is critical to revitalizing downtown and neighborhood business districts [and] needs to be a top priority for elected officials.”