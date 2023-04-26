(The Center Square) – King County’s 11th Health Through Housing building will open in the fall to provide 35 units of permanent supportive housing to members of the queer, transgender, two-spirit, Black, Indigenous and people of color community.
The facility is located in the City of Seattle’s Capitol Hill district and will be operated by Lavender Rights Project and Chief Seattle Club.
King County purchased the building for $11.6 million earlier this month. According to a press release, the Capitol Hill facility was funded by both King County and the City of Seattle. This included $6 million from repurposed funds originally allocated for the King County Jail.
The $11.6 million for 35 units of housing translates to roughly $331,428 per unit of permanent supportive housing.
“This new partnership between Chief Seattle Club and Lavender Rights Project embodies the core principles of Health Through Housing: providing more supportive housing to help people stabilize and recover while addressing the racial disproportionality of people who are failed by current systems,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement.
The Health Through Housing initiative receives one tenth of a cent of sales tax revenue for the purchase and operation of hotels to convert into Emergency and Permanent Supportive Housing.
The Health Through Housing initiative’s primary goal is to open 1,600 units of affordable housing for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming unhoused in King County. The original goal was to open the 1,600 units by the end of 2022. However, the county only housed 565 people with over $198 million on the purchase of 11 former hotels and motels by the end of last year.
King County has 14 buildings in its Health Through Housing portfolio, as of March 2023, according to the county.
Four other Health Through Housing locations are anticipated to open later this year, according to the county.
