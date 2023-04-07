(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle is continuing its spending on local environmental projects with $149,448 for five community-led projects.
This newly announced funding is part of the third cycle of the Seattle Port’s South King County Community Impact Fund Environmental Grants Program. The awarded organizations include the Congolese Integration Network, Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, Key Tech Labs, New Start Community Garden and the Valley Kangaroo Rugby Club.
“The people closest to the issues are closest to the solutions – these programs are exactly how the Port is going to make tangible improvements to neighborhood quality of life,” Seattle Port Commission Vice President Toshiko Hasegawa said in a statement.
There are also 11 organizations that are continuing on environmental projects that received multi-year funding through the South King County Community Impact Fund Environmental Grants Program in the past. The program is a cycle of the South King County Community Impact Fund, which plans to distribute $10 million between 2019 and 2023 to address noise mitigation, environmental health and sustainability in local communities.
The Congolese Integration Network was awarded the most in grant funds out of the five projects with $60,000. The organization will conduct clean up at two parks in Tukwila and build out a community garden specifically for immigrant and refugee families.
“We look forward to working with the Port of Seattle and the City of Tukwila Parks Department to create a community garden at Riverton Park,” said Angela Ngiangi Diansasila, fund developer for the Congolese Integration Network. “We will plant culturally relevant plants and food that reflect the diverse communities we serve in South King County.”
The second highest grant award is $29,448 to Friends of Normandy Park Foundation for the restoration of portions of the forested land in the City of Normandy Park.
The remaining three projects are receiving $20,000 each for environmental improvements including off grid solar system installations, a patio garden and establishing park clean-up days.