(The Center Square) – The Senate Ways & Means Committee has given a do-pass recommendation to legislation that would protect Washington state’s data against ransomware and other malicious cyber activities.
Second Substitute Senate Bill 5518 would establish the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee as a subcommittee of the Emergency Management Council. The EMC advises the governor and the director of the Washington Military Department on matters related to state and local emergency management.
SSSB 5518, which passed out of committee on Friday, would also create the Technology Services Board Security Subcommittee within the Technology Services Board. The TSB focuses primarily on information technology long-term planning.
Finally, the bill would expand the Department of Commerce’s authority with respect to energy-related activities, including preparing and updating contingency plans for securing energy infrastructure against all physical and cybersecurity threats.
“Cybersecurity is a complex and multifaceted challenge, and there are several areas where lack of coordination, miscommunication and gaps in policy can leave us vulnerable and without the policies, strategies and other tools we need to protect Washingtonians and their data,” explained the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, in a news release.
He added, “This bill seeks to solve that problem by centralizing and refining plans and technology across state agencies to better protect everyone from cybersecurity threats.”
The Tri-Cities lawmaker is a member of the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee and the Legislature’s leading expert on cybersecurity, ransomware, and data privacy violations.
Since 2015, Boehnke has served as the director and lead professor of the cybersecurity division at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. He also owns a cybersecurity consulting business and has more than three decades of experience in data privacy and cyber security – most of that in the military – working with classified data systems.
“We must get the funding, the process and the transparency we need in our data-protection systems, and prioritize these efforts,” Boehnke concluded. “Washington is a data-centric state, a tech-driven state, and a leader among the tech community. We can and should do better.”
Cybercrime in the Evergreen State was at its second highest recorded level last year, according to a data breach report released in December by the state attorney general’s office.
State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach to send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and report breaches impacting more than 500 Washingtonians to the attorney general’s office.
Per the 28-page report, 4.5 million data breach notices were sent to Washingtonians in 2022, second only to the 2021 record 6.3 million notices since the attorney general’s office began tracking this number in 2016.
The attorney general’s office received 150 data breach notifications in 2022, which is also the second highest recorded since 2016. This figure is a little more than half of last year’s 285 notifications but more than double the average of 61 notifications per year between 2016 and 2020.
SSSB 5518 now moves on the Rules Committee before consideration by the full Senate.