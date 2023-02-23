(The Center Square) – With Friday’s fiscal cutoff date for the current legislative session looming, Washington State Senate Majority Leader Manka Dhingra on Thursday afternoon praised the Legislature’s handling of the state budget over the last half-decade.
“I’ll just say for the last five years, Washington state has really been extremely fiscally responsible,” the Redmond lawmaker said at Democratic leadership’s weekly media availability event. “You’ve heard me say this over and over again with our AAA bond rating for the first time for four years in a row. We’re rated routinely as one of the best places to do business and one of the best places for employees. And we do that by being fiscally responsible.”
Friday is the last day to pass bills out of committee and read them into the record on the floor from House fiscal committees and the Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees in the chamber of origin.
Jason Mercier is the director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy think tank. He favors less state government spending and broad-based tax relief in the form reductions to the state’s portion of the sales or property tax.
“I appreciate pointing to the state’s credit rating when talking about the budget,” he said. “Let’s see what those companies say: ‘The ratings reflect our view of Washington’s: Sales-tax based revenue structure, which has demonstrated less sensitivity to economic cycles than income tax-reliant states…’”
That’s a reference to a July 2022 S&P Global Ratings report on Washington’s finances.
Mercier’s response hints at his opposition to the state’s new capital gains tax – a 7% tax on profits of more than $250,000 from selling stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets – that is currently before the Washington State Supreme Court.
Oral arguments in the case were heard on Jan. 26, with a ruling expected later this year on the tax’s constitutionality. If the state's high court finds it unconstitutional, that will punch at least a minor hole into revenues that the Legislature is anticipating as it passes spending bills.
“And so this year given our budget, given the priorities that we have, there will be a lot of that going on, really making sure we’re protecting individuals who need the most protection, providing services for the most vulnerable, and ensuring that we have a solid balanced budget and are fiscally responsible for the future,” Dhingra continued.
Lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee are tasked with drafting a budget during the legislative session.
In December, Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget that emphasized addressing housing and homelessness, as well as issues related to behavioral health and climate change.
Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, spoke out about his party’s budget priorities this legislative session.
“So, as we move forward, I think we’re going to see the priority buckets that we’re focusing on are going to be building healthier communities, having a healthy planet, safety for all, a home for everyone, a success for every child,” the Senate Democratic Assistant Floor Leader said.
He added, “This is an odd-numbered year, which means the budget is kind of front and center.”
Washington enacts budgets on a two-year cycle, beginning on July 1 of each odd-numbered year.