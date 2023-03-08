(The Center Square) – Seattle is looking to implement strategies to increase tree canopy throughout its districts.
Mayor Bruce Harrell has issued an executive order and vouched for legislation to support the city's tree canopy goals.
Harrell's latest actions result from a recently released report from the City of Seattle Office of Sustainability and Environment that revealed that the city lost 255 acres of tree canopy from 2016 to 2021. That is equal to the size of Green Lake in North Seattle, according to the city.
The report found that Seattle was not on track to meet its 30% citywide canopy cover goal by 2037. The city's 2021 canopy cover was 28.1%, down from 28.6% in 2016.
Harrell's executive order will create the "One Seattle Tree Fund," which collects fee-in-lieu payments from developers and private property owners in accordance with Seattle's Tree Protection Code to use for tree canopy initiatives, according to the order.
Harrell will target new tree plantings in areas with low canopy cover and high-opportunity areas, such as publicly owned rights-of-way and parks.
The proposed legislation was released in early 2022 that seeks to safeguard 157,000 more trees by lowering size threshold regulations; funding tree planting programs; expediting permitting processes; and providing for development standard modifications through incentives.
"We must act now to get back on track toward meeting our tree canopy goals and build the climate-forward future we want to see," Harrell said in a statement. "Following the data and leading with equity, this legislation and executive order takes a One Seattle approach to planting trees where they are most needed."
The Center Square previously reported on similar work conducted by the Port of Seattle in 2022. Through the Waskowitz Environmental Leadership & Service program in the Highline Public Schools program, the port worked to plant 662 plants, trees and bushes with $260,000 in funds to support tree canopy. That's an average cost of about $390 per plant.
The variety of plants and trees include grand firs, Pacific rhododendron, sword ferns and ocean spray shrubs, amongst other species.