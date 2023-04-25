(The Center Square) – On the Washington State Legislature's last day of the session Sunday, Democratic leaders spoke about bringing back revenue bills in next year’s session that did not pass this year, including a property tax bill and a real estate excise tax bill.
SB 5770 would have raised the limit on state and local property tax increases to 3% per year, without voter approval. It would have replaced the 1% annual cap that was established by Washington voters in 2001 when they approved Initiative 747, and reenacted by the Legislature during a 2007 special session after the state Supreme Court invalidated I-747.
“Modifying the limitation on the growth of property tax collections will restore the primary tool state and local officials use to fund public schools, law enforcement, fire departments, and other services Washingtonians rely on,” the bill reads.
HB 1628 in its final form would have created a real estate excise tax, or REET, rate of from 3% to 3.25% for real estate sales of just over $3 million, except for commercial property. The money generated by the rate increase would have gone toward building subsidized housing.
“But yes, we will always be considering those, because we’re always going to have needs as a state,” Senate Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, told Mike McClanahan, host “The Impact” on TVW, regarding SB 5770 and other revenue proposals. “And let’s remember we have the most regressive, the most unfair, tax system in the whole [country]. So I think there’s always going to be an interest in looking at that and saying, ‘How do we make our tax system more fair?’”
House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, also framed SB 5770 as an issue of tax fairness that would be brought up next session.
“I think that we’ll continue to dialogue about that, figure the right solutions,” she told McClanahan in a separate interview. “I mean one of things about having many of these revenue bills come forward is they don’t end up the same in the end as they were in the very, very beginning.”
Jinkins couched SB 5770 in terms of local government control.
“The bill related to local governments would have allowed local governments to make a decision to go beyond the 1% property tax cap, up to 3%,” she explained. “Didn’t mean they would do that automatically. They might do that. It would have given them the authority to move forward.”
Jinkins lamented the fact the REET bill did not pass the Legislature this session.
“In fact, the way the bill was designed, the majority of Washingtonians – the vast majority of Washingtonians – would have had a tax reduction as a result of this,” she said. “It would only have been people who own and sell their homes that are above a little bit over $3 million that would have had a slight tax increase. Everyone else would have stayed stable or decreased their taxes. So, again, that’s something that we can look forward to working on next year and in following years.”
Jinkins was more optimistic about the state’s new capital gains tax – a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets of more than $250,000 – that was upheld as constitutional in a ruling last month by the state Supreme Court. The tax is expected to bring in $500 million per year.
McClanahan asked Jinkins about the possibility that the high court’s ruling could open the door to future state income taxes.
“I think it’s really hard to predict the future,” she answered. “I haven’t talked to anybody. No one has talked to me about that. What I’m particularly pleased about with the Supreme Court’s ruling is since the very beginning we have said that that tax is an excise tax, it’s a tax people pay on sale of assets. That’s exactly what the Supreme Court found.”
Jinkins circled back to the issue of tax fairness, saying the capital gains tax is an example of making sure everyone pays their fair share.
“So this is part of how we rebalance our tax code, make it less regressive and bring fairness to our tax structure in Washington state, while using that money to provide services that Washingtonians really want and deserve,” she said.