(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office announced an investment of $423,864 in the form of a loan to Spokane County Fire District #10.
The money will be put towards the purchase of a Rosenbauer Timberwolf urban interface firefighting vehicle, meant to better utilize local urban resources when responding to rural firefighting incidents.
Made through their Local Direct Investment financing program, the loan will be repaid over five years and is backed by property tax revenue from the fire district.
“The apparatus will primarily serve on the West Plains as a front-line Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) truck, the most significant risk in Spokane County. In the winter, the truck will improve firefighter safety while responding in an apparatus with all-wheel drive during inclement weather. This funding opportunity allows the district to mitigate several important firefighter safety initiatives while keeping our fleet updated,” said Spokane County Fire District #10 Chief Ken Johnson in a statement Tuesday.
With the dry season just around the corner in eastern Washington, being able to utilize urban firefighting resources for wildfires will provide an additional measure of safety in fighting wildfires for residents of Fire District #10.
Originally founded in 1949, Spokane County Fire District #10 provides EMS, fire, and educational services to the West Plains. The district has five stations and operates thirty pieces of equipment, with both career and volunteer firefighters responding to around 1,4000 calls for service yearly.
“The volunteer and career staff at Spokane County’s Fire Districts work around the clock to protect our communities, especially with the rise of wildfire activity. By financing through the Spokane Public Investment Fund, Spokane County Fire District #10 will soon deploy a new apparatus that will play an integral role in emergency response,” said Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner in a statement released by his office accompanying the investment.