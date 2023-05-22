(The Center Square) – The Seattle Public Library underspend its 2022 levy funds by 55% due to delayed projects and cost of construction.
Out of the $43.6 million dedicated to the Seattle Public Library, $23.8 million was spent. The funds originated from the city’s 2019 Library Levy that is set to generate $219.1 million from property taxes to maintain and enhance library services from 2020 through 2026.
The levy rate was originally proposed at 12 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, but changes throughout the seven year span to collect the set amount of $219.1 million.
The library spent a total of $93.6 million in 2022, including the $23.8 million stemming from the 2019 Levy and $2.0 million of funds from the 2012 Levy. Carryover budget authority of $12.2 million from the 2019 levy and nearly $4 million from the 2012 levy were available for spending in 2022, according to the library’s 2022 report.
Approximately $18.6 million was dedicated to major maintenance and construction related to the library in 2022. However, only $2.6 million, or 14%, was used, with leftover funds carrying over to 2023.
“We did have to delay a few projects and move some money into 2023 due to the cost of construction and also, in some cases, the inability on the supply-side to be able to get equipment that we might need,” Chief Librarian Tom Fay said in a Seattle City Council Public Assets and Homelessness Committee meeting on May 17.
Maintenance projects include the Seattle Public Library’s Green Lake Branch and University Branch being readied for earthquake retrofit, along with climate upgrades and accessibility improvements. The Douglass-Truth Branch is having its exterior renovated with added wheel-chair accessibility improvements.
Maintenance improvements being spent in 2023 also include responses to increasing incidents of vandalism throughout the Seattle Public Library system.
Levy funds did go towards more resources provided by the library. According to Fay, books and materials make up a large portion of the library levy. Last year, the library added over 110,000 copies to its digital collection. That is 12.5% more than what was added in 2021.
Fay noted that digital books continue to cost three to five times more than print books, which erodes the library’s buying power as demand shifts to online materials.
The Seattle Public Library also upgraded 219 public computers that it provides for free to the public. Library officials estimate that over 35,000 people used the computers nearly 300,000 times.
A survey was conducted by the library last year to understand the public’s perception of its services. With over 4,600 responses, 98% agreed that the Seattle Public Library is as essential as roads, schools and utilities.