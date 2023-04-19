(The Center Square) - On May 31, 2020 more than a thousand individuals rioted in downtown Bellevue, with looters attacking stores at Bellevue Square, the Bellevue Connection, and Lincoln Square.
The rioting prompted a civil emergency declaration by the city along with a 12-hour curfew. Afterwards, the Bellevue police department arrested 46 people and undertook a massive investigation into the incident that included sifting through 10,000 hours of video footage and the formation of a task force dedicated to the investigation.
In the near-three years since, 56 felony cases related to the riot have been referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, according to an April 2023 email sent by Director of Communications Casey McNerthney to Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson.
Of those 56 forwarded cases, 28 have resulted in charges filed. As of this month, there have been 16 convictions, with one case dismissed and seven still ongoing. Four cases were transferred to the city’s Municipal Court.
Of those 16 convictions, the longest sentence imposed was six months for burglary in the second degree, with credit for time served and restitution. One defendant found guilty of second degree unlawful possession of firearm for illegally having a handgun in their car during the looting was sentenced to five months plus restitution.
KCPO argued for restitution in all the cases involving property damage, with the court agreeing in all but two.
Bellevue Police Department Public Information Officer Meeghan Black told The Center Square that to get a conviction with these types of property crimes “you have to have two separate pieces of evidence. Having them on video tape isn’t necessarily enough. You either get them in possession of the property or be able to identify and see the clothing they were wearing during [the crime]. A lot of what we saw was a basically smash and grab.”
Although some cases were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Western District of Washington Office for violation of federal laws, Communications Director Emily Langlie wrote in an email to The Center Square that there was only one prosecution, which was ultimately dismissed on condition the defendants plead to felonies in King County Superior Court.
“Given a number of factors, including their ages and lack of criminal history, and the fact that neither of these two men were armed, we determined the state guilty pleas were the appropriate resolution,” Langlie wrote. “Our federal jurisdiction is somewhat limited in such matters.”
Adult sentencing is governed by the Sentencing Reform Act (SRA) of 1981, with the minimum and maximum sentencing range for a crime set by the Legislature. Sentencing ranges are also determined in part by what is called an "offender score" in which prior felony convictions contributes to a higher score. However, according to McNerthney none of the defendants convicted for the 2020 looting had an "offender score" that would have extended the sentence range for their offense to more than a year. In the case of the defendant found guilty of having a handgun illegally in the vehicle, their sentencing range was 4-12 months.
Black noted that political protests held in the city since then have not resulted in similar outbreaks of crime and property destruction due to preventive measures the department has adopted to keep criminals from using them as cover.
“There [May 31, 2020] were people that had mingled in with protesters,” she said. “They split off from the protesters, and that’s when the destruction and the vandalism started.”