(The Center Square) – The city of Spokane announced $80 million in funding for nearly 40 different street, bridge, and utility infrastructure projects.
The projects vary widely in size and scope, with some having started years ago nearing completion, to some having yet to even break ground, according to a news release from public works communications manager Kirstin Davis Wednesday.
One of the more recent projects to start, the $3.5 million TJ Meenach Street, Sewer, Siphon and Stormwater project in northwest Spokane, broke ground March 13. It is the latest in a four year series of projects to improve the stormwater system and treat runoff from city streets.
The Cochran Basin is the single “largest collection point for stormwater runoff and serves 5,000 acres between TJ Meenach Dr. and northeast Spokane, [...] From as far away as Market St. and Francis Ave. rain and runoff enter storm drains, carrying fluids like motor oil, grease, landscape chemicals, sediment, and other pollutants all the way to the collection point,” the release states.
The project is aimed at improving a collection point that is the last stop before runoff waters enter the Spokane River.
In a time of rising construction costs, the city says that it is striving to “realize a multiplier effect for the community’s dollars” by funding projects that can be completed in tandem at a lower cost.
To that end, many of the larger projects will update, install or improve access to public waterways, surrounding road surfaces, pedestrian crossings at intersections, as well as various utilities while construction is ongoing.
One of the older and larger projects, the $18.5 million Post Street Bridge Replacement, which broke ground in 2020, will get its finishing touches from a portion of the $80 million in funds.
The 333-foot long bridge, which was built in 1917 and spans the Spokane River between a set of natural falls, has been closed to vehicle traffic since 2019.
“Investing in public infrastructure always provides an economic boost. These projects support critical utility needs, improved travel conditions, and enhance recreational activities; while providing local jobs,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement.
A more complete list of road closures and project details can be found at the city’s construction projects website.