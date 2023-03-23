(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is working to address a loss of tree canopy by proposing bills that would increase regulations, potentially affecting tree cutting services in the city.
Seattle’s goal is to achieve 30% canopy coverage across the city by 2037. This goal is a result of a finding that from 2016 to 2021, the region had a relative decline in canopy cover of 1.7%, or 255 acres.
Neighborhood residential areas had a net loss of 87 acres from 2016 to 2021, the most out of all Seattle land areas. Notably, neighborhood residential areas make up 39% of the city’s land area.
Tree Surgeon Oliver Armstrong-Davies works in the King County region. According to Armstrong-Davies, there is a lot more permitting and regulations to tree cutting services than in other areas he has worked, including Upstate New York and North Carolina.
“Beforehand, you had to get a permit if you’re doing a large removal of a tree, but any type of pruning [or] little tree work was no issue,” Armstrong-Davies said to The Center Square. “For instance, the new permitting process [would require] any pruning to have a three-day notice where your neighbors are alerted.”
He added that he has seen his co-workers grow more frustrated with increased regulations from the city.
Some city officials are suggesting increased efforts at protecting Seattle’s existing trees to ensure future tree canopy, through additional regulations, such as a tier system and enforcing tree replacements if one is cut down.
Tier one includes heritage trees, which the city defines as large trees that are historically important to the city. These trees can be on both city and private properties. The removal of these trees can only occur if deemed hazardous. If property owners prefer to pay the city to plant a new tree rather than replant on their own, it would cost $17.87 per square inch of trunk for each tree removed, according to the city council bill.
Tier two is for trees that are 24 inches in diameter or greater. The cost would be $17.87 per square inch as well. Tier three includes trees between 12 inches in diameter and 24 inches, with a cost of $2,833 per tree removed.
If the tree canopy bills are passed, Seattle officials anticipate $191,000 in collected revenue from property owners opting to pay the city for tree replacements.
By shifting current regulations of 24 inch diameter threshold to the proposed 12 inch diameter, city officials expect regulations to cover an estimated 70,400 trees rather than the current 17,700 trees protected.
“I think that the main perspective is that ‘more trees are better,’ but there is a whole other side of ecology that isn’t talked about, where people are planting [non-beneficial trees],” Armstrong-Davies said.
Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss said in a Land Use Committee on March 22 that the city would work to plant climate-resilient trees, if the tree canopy bills are passed. Further discussion on the council bills are scheduled for next month, before a full City Council vote.