(The Center Square) – Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen is proposing a tax reform that would utilize revenue from a capital gains tax to eliminate the city’s utility tax on water.
Pedersen is proposing a 2% capital gains excise tax on large, non-retirement financial gains to match the recently enacted Washington state 7% capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other assets of more than $250,000.
The proposed Seattle tax would apply to those who make more than $250,000 in a single year from the sale of assets, such as stocks or bonds. It would exempt retirement savings and real estate transactions, according to Pedersen.
“The top 1% can afford to pay this 2% [tax],” Pedersen said in a statement. “Adopting a more fair and progressive capital gains tax would ensure no one has to pay taxes for their drinking water in Seattle, making this the first time city hall has proactively eliminated a regressive tax.”
The local capital gains tax is expected to generate approximately $50 million annually, if passed. This would offset the general fund taken from Seattleites’ water bills each year, making the tax reform “essentially revenue-neutral.”
According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the State of Washington has the most regressive taxes in the United States. Pedersen estimates that if the water tax is eliminated, it would save a median household in Seattle at least $100 per year.
The proposed capital gains tax will need to be adopted by the end of the year in order for it to remove the water tax and add the 2% tax in 2025.