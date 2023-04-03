(The Center Square) – Nearly $173 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Transportation are expected to save regional taxpayers $26 million over 20 years for their contributions to the construction of the Hilltop Tacoma Link extension.
The Hilltop Tacoma Link extension will receive a loan of up to $93.3 million for the purchase of five light rail vehicles, expansion of the existing operations and maintenance facility, and pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, according to Sound Transit. The project is expected to cost a total of $282 million
The Northeast 130th Street Infill station project would receive up to $79.3 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Transportation for station construction, bus transfer facilities, and sidewalk and bicycle infrastructure.
The $173 million stems from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program. The loans go towards qualified projects that the department deems is of regional and national significance.
"These loans are an important federal investment in our shared commitment to build the regional transit network that will fuel future success," King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement.
The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project will add six new stations, which would more than double the length of Tacoma’s light rail system. It was supposed to open by the end of the first quarter of 2023. However, Sound Transit’ construction management and inspections teams identified several quality issues on the Hilltop project that have further delayed the construction’s end date to sometime later this year, according to Sound Transit.
The Northeast 130th Infill Station is an addition to the Lynnwood Link extension and will serve residential neighborhoods between Northgate and Shoreline South/148th stations. The station is scheduled to open in 2026.
“Thanks to these two Sound Transit projects, more riders in Tacoma and Lynnwood will be able to access reliable and convenient public transportation,” U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell said. “More than doubling the length of Tacoma Link will connect everything from the Theater District to the Hilltop neighborhood, while extending the Lynnwood Link to Northeast 130th Street allows a growing residential area better access to a vital transportation corridor.”
Motor vehicle excise taxes such as car tabs, as well as property taxes and sales taxes make up just over half of Sound Transit's total funding. This includes a property tax of 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value that began in 2017.
The rest of Sound Transit's revenue comes from federal grants, fares, interest earnings and miscellaneous revenue streams.