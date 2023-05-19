(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Pasco Friday afternoon to highlight the expansion of the city’s Process Water Reuse Facility.
This session the state Legislature appropriated $5 million in the 2023-25 capital budget collected through the Climate Commitment Act’s cap-and-trade auctions to help fund expansion of the agricultural industrial wastewater treatment site that for more than 25 years has pretreated, treated and disposed of approximately one billion gallons of wastewater on more than 1,800 acres of farmland.
The expansion of the facility includes plans for a renewable natural gas plant to collect methane and reduce greenhouse gasses.
The governor extolled the virtues of wastewater in the fight against climate change, his signature issue.
“And I’ll tell you, to me – now I may have peculiar taste – but there is nothing more exciting in the state of Washington than industrial wastewater,” Inslee said at the event celebrating expanding the facility. “This is something I love as a product. Because this treatment of agricultural industrial wastewater can lead the world in how we handle water.”
When organic waste decomposes in an oxygen-free environment – deep in a landfill, for example – it releases methane gas. This methane can be captured and used to produce energy, instead of being released into the atmosphere.
“And turning water from a wasted product into a useful product – and that’s what this project is doing – is taking something that was a problem and turning it into a solution,” Inslee said. “Because we know we need more clean energy, and this is producing clean energy with clean methane. Instead of going into the atmosphere, this methane …[is] now going to heat our homes in a closed system that is not net CO2 additive, because we’re capturing methane, putting it in a pipeline and heating our homes.”
Inslee said this will help the growing agricultural economy of the Tri-Cities – closely linked Pasco, Kennewick and Richland – in Eastern Washington.
“It’s not just biotech, it’s advanced agriculture,” the governor said. “And now this allows us to continue to develop to the maximum extent the agricultural economy in the Tri-Cities.”
More than $46 million in Tri-Cities projects were included in the state’s capital budget.