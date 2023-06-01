(The Center Square) – The state of Washington is reconsidering options to deal with increasing air travel.
“HB 1791 replaces an existing commission with a workgroup that will determine if we need a new commercial airport in Washington and where we should site one, if needed,” Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said.
Inslee signed HB 1791 on May 15, replacing the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission with the Commercial Aviation Work Group.
“The process is starting over, it doesn’t mean they’re starting from scratch,” said state Rep. Jake Fey, who sponsored the bill. “We had to take a look at the whole transportation system. You can't just do the commercial airport in isolation.”
CAWG will consider expanding existing airports and potentially building a new airport, as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to reach full capacity by 2050. The Puget Sound Regional Council expects the demand for takeoffs and landings in the area to double from 400,000 to more than 800,000 per year in that timeframe.
“Some of the demand can be met with expanding services at other airports,” Fey said. “If there appears to be a demand for that, then potentially that can happen.”
Inslee vetoed sections three, five, seven and eight of the bill, hoping to prioritize expansion of existing airports before considering new airports. The bill takes effect July 23.
CAWG will weigh the pros and cons of different options to deal with increased air travel, while considering factors CACC had not been tasked to examine. It will not face a deadline, according to Fey, but will deliver annual reports.
“We're not coming up with a recommendation of a limited number of sites,” Fey said. “We're providing information to understand strengths and weaknesses, and have more discussion.”
Most members of CAWG will not represent the aviation industry, according to Fey. Instead, the majority will represent business interests, communities, environmental groups, and more. Inslee still needs to appoint the group’s members, Fey said.
The state legislature had tasked CACC in 2019 with finding locations for a new airport, and it proposed three undeveloped sites for a new airport – two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County.
“People were pretty stirred up, and they were facing a deadline in the previous legislation done in 2019 to recommend a single site,” Fey said. “My thought was, ‘The commission is not in a position.’”
Pierce County and the Nisqually and Puyallup Indian Tribes objected to the prospect of a new airport in the area, and according to Fey, all the sites conflicted with Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s airspace.
CACC also considered adding capacity to Paine Field, also known as Snohomish County Airport, but found in a report that it offered “limited expansion potential,” according to MyNorthwest.
“We have a responsibility to start collecting some information,” Fey said. “I’m just grateful we can get this done.”
The Center Square reached out to CACC for comment, but received no response in time for publication.