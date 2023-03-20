(The Center Square) – Treasurer of Spokane County Michael Baumgartner along with Spokane Airport Board members Nancy Vorhees and Larry Krauter have come to an agreement on $30 million of debt financing for the Spokane International Airport remodel.
The project, better known as the Terminal Renovation and Expansion, or TREX project, is a $150 million project to enlarge concourse C at the Spokane Airport with a 144,000 square foot expansion, adding 3 gates in the process, according to a news release.
The addition is also for the purpose of replacing or upgrading “aging infrastructure, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing; lighting; gatehold technology; baggage handling systems; restrooms; glazing/curtain wall systems; escalators and elevators” explains the project website, which also boasts “no local tax dollars will be used.”
Given that the announced $30 million of financing is coming from the taxpayer funded Spokane County Public Investment Fund, or SPIF, it’s actually being accomplished without any additional impact to the taxpayer and will be repaid within a year.
“Expanding Spokane International Airport is key to growing the region’s economy,” said Baumgartner in a statement. “I am impressed with the Airport’s leadership team as well as the Airport Board and the plan that they have developed to deliver this important project. Spokane Public Investment Fund financing will help the airport expansion project be completed quicker and at lower cost to the traveling public.”
According to SPIF policy, which Baumgartner manages, “up to ten percent of the fund can be made available in the form of Local Direct Investment loans to local public entities, subject to the Treasurer’s discretion.”
Putting taxpayer dollars to work in this manner contributes to the projected $38 million return on the SPIF portfolio of over $1.6 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. Since 2019 the SPIF has earned over $82 million for Spokane County taxpayers, as previously reported by The Center Square.
“Utilizing a short-term bridge loan from the Spokane Public Investment Fund allows the Airport to remain on track to deliver the first phase of the TREX Project while maintaining financial flexibility to seek federal grants deferring the need for long-term debt,” said Vorhees in a statement.
Other funding sources include FAA, bonds, federal funds, as well as passenger use fees, according to the FAQ section of the project website.