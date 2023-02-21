(The Center Square) – Last month the City of Seattle had the least amount of violent and property crimes in January since 2015, but some districts are still seeing more reports than others.
There were 3,498 reports of property and violent crimes throughout the city last month, according to the Seattle Police Department’s crime dashboard.
Last year had the highest number of property and violent crime reports with 4,545 for the month of January, with 518 being deemed violent crimes.
“We are actually at a 27% drop in violent crime for year-to-date,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a city council meeting on Feb. 14.
The 3,498 crime reports last month was the lowest since January 2015, which had 3,441. Out of the total crime reports in January 2023, 371 reports were deemed violent crimes.
The Seattle district that had the highest number of property and violent crime reports last month was Northgate with 209. That same district saw 278 reports in January 2022.
The Downtown Seattle area witnessed the highest number of violent crimes all of last year at 473, including three homicides. As of last month, the district still has the highest number of violent crimes in Seattle with 30, including one homicide.
So far this year, the Seattle Police Department is noticing a correlation with homicides and homelessness throughout the city.
“When we look at the homicides in 2023, we’ve had eight homicides so far to-date and five have had [homelessness involved],” Diaz said.
A significant number of homeless persons reside in the Downtown Seattle area. This has led to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority creating the Partnership for Zero program, which focuses on the Downtown Seattle area because it represents the single largest concentration of people experiencing homelessness in King County.
The Seattle Police Department did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of this publication.