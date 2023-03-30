(The Center Square) – Seattle’s app-based workers will see permanent paid sick and "safe time" benefits following a council bill being signed into law.
The ordinance to create a permanent policy for app-based workers to accrue and use paid sick time off was passed by the Seattle City Council on March 28 by a unanimous 9-0 vote. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell soon signed it, making the City of Seattle the first jurisdiction in the country to create these types of benefits on a permanent basis for gig workers. "Safe time refers to an absence due to domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking," according to Law Insider.
The implementation and enforcement of the ordinance is estimated to cost $115,000 in 2023 and $148,000 in ongoing annual costs, according to the Seattle Office of Labor Standards. Costs this year would cover $46,000 for initial implementation activities, including the creation of model notice of rights and educational documents, translation and interpretation services, rulemaking, outreach and communication campaigns, as well as $69,000 for six months of salary for a senior investigator position, according to the council bill.
The bill applies to companies with 250 or more app-based workers worldwide. According to Harrell’s office, transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft are already covered by statewide sick leave protections, which also preempts action at the local level.
“Workers shouldn’t have to choose between staying home to care for themselves or their loved ones and losing a day’s income,” Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a statement. “Paid sick and safe leave isn’t just the right thing to do for individuals, it’s also vitally important to protect public health.”
The city first enacted the Paid Sick and Safe Time Off for Gig Workers Ordinance in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the labor standard only established temporary protections for food delivery network company workers and transportation network company drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sick time ordinance for transportation network drivers ended on Jan. 1, 2023, when a statewide paid sick leave system established by a House bill took effect and preempted the city from regulating the field of drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft. The requirements for food delivery workers at companies such as Doordash, Uber Eats and GoPuff were set to end on April 30.
The law goes into effect May 1 for food delivery companies, ensuring that those workers will experience continued coverage, according to the bill. All other covered network companies would take effect on Jan. 13, 2024.