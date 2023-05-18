(The Center Square) – A provision in the nearly $70 billion operating budget directing $250,000 toward the state Department of Revenue for implementing a tax transparency database survived Gov. Jay Inslee’s veto pen on Tuesday when he signed the budget into law.
Washington governors have the authority to veto whole bills, sections of bills, or whole appropriation items, but do not have line-item veto powers.
The relevant portion of the budget reads: “$250,000 of the general fund – state appropriation for fiscal year 2024 is provided solely for the department to develop an implementation plan for an online searchable database of all taxes and tax rates in the state for each taxing district. A report summarizing options, estimated costs, and timelines to implement each option must be submitted to the appropriate committees of the legislature by June 30, 2024. The implementation plan must include an array of options, including low cost options that may change the scope of the database. However, each low cost option must still provide ease of public access to state and local tax information that is currently difficult for the public to collect and efficiently navigate.”
"The governor supports additional transparency around state and local taxes for Washingtonians," Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said in an email to The Center Square. " We look forward to working with the Department of Revenue on the database’s development."
Jason Mercier, outgoing director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center, is also happy about the prospects of a statewide tax transparency website, something the think tank has pushed for a long time.
He is leaving WPC to take a job as vice president and director of research at the Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center. He starts his new job on June 1.
“When signing budget yesterday the Governor gave the green light to planning for a tax transparency website,” Mercier tweeted Wednesday, joking that it only took him 15 years to see it through. “@WAPolicyCenter first proposed this resource back in 2008.”
Inslee vetoed a prior version of a tax transparency website in 2018.
Funding for the upcoming tax transparency website is the result of Senate Bill 5158 that didn’t make it past the committee stage during this year’s legislative session.