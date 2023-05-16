(The Center Square) – The King County Council District 4 race now has two candidates up for the open seat as Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Executive Director Jorge Baron announced he is running for election.
Baron now joins Becka Johnson Poppe, the budget and policy manager for King County, in the race to take over the incumbent District 4 Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who has declared that she will retire at the end of her term in 2023.
There are two overarching issues that Baron is prioritizing for his campaign. The first is racial justice, which Baron says is driven by the ongoing impact of systemic racism, according to his campaign website.
“I believe it is essential to use a racial justice lens when evaluating policies in all these issue areas,” Baron added.
The second issue Baron is prioritizing is the way that county services are funded. Baron said it is essential that the county generates new urgency to work with Washington state legislators to develop progressive sources of revenue.
Johnson Poppe’s priorities are what she calls “the Three E’s.” This includes protecting the environment, advancing equity and stimulating the economy.
The King County Strategic Climate Action Plan’s full implementation would be Johnson Poppe’s priority when it comes to reducing emissions. The plan is a five-year blueprint for King County’s climate action, including integrating climate change into all areas of its operations.
Johnson Poppe is seeking to increase affordable housing throughout the. county and increase living wages for the behavioral health and childcare workforce
For equity, Johnson Poppe wants to dedicate more funding towards behavioral health treatment, as well as improve public safety through criminal legal alternatives, such as mental health responders.
Both candidates are also emphasizing homelessness solutions, with Baron stating that more immediate shelter and support services are crucial to providing stability for homeless people, and increasing affordable housing to effectively end homelessness in the long-term.
Johnson Poppe said her three main priorities intersect with topics including homelessness, transportation and affordable housing.
The two candidates will race to win District 4, which spans from South Lake Union to North Seattle.
The King County Council election will be held on Nov. 7 2023.