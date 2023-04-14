(The Center Square) – Seattle will be among one of Washington state’s first cities to join the new statewide Tree Equity Collaborative to continue its tree canopy initiative.
The Washington Tree Equity Collaborative is being launched by the non-profit organization American Forests and the Washington state Department of Natural Resources. The collaborative will support projects to increase tree canopy, such as efforts by the City of Seattle to achieve its goal of 30% canopy coverage across the city by 2037.
The American Forests’ Tree Equity Score Tool found that nearly 85% of urbanized neighborhoods in Washington state have inadequate tree cover.
“Growing canopy cover takes time, but our urgency today reflects a healthier, greener Emerald City tomorrow, which is why I am proud to partner with the [Washington state] Department of Natural Resources, American Forests and leadership from other cities to support our urban forests," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said at the collaborative’s launch event on April 13.
The city’s proposed measures to improve its tree canopy includes planting 8,000 trees on public and private properties over the next five years as well as planting 40,000 trees in city parks and natural areas.
The Seattle City Council will continue discussions on a policy to require two trees to be planted for every “healthy, site-appropriate tree removed from city property.” The same policy will require two trees to be planted for every tree that dies or is deemed hazardous or invasive, according to a pledge by Harrell.
The Center Square previously reported on the Seattle Arborist Association’s antipathy for the proposed policy, saying it disincentivizes tree planting because it is restrictive and reduces what people can do to manage their own trees within the city.
The State of Washington recently received $6 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program. The state was also given a notice of opportunity for funding for up to $1 billion in competitive urban and community forestry grants for nonprofits, state and municipal governments.