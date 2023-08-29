(The Center Square) – The Snoqualmie City Council has approved the purchase and installation of a new splash pad at Snoqualmie Community Park. A splash pad is aquatic venue that sprays or jets water on users.
The project costs $1.5 million. According to the city, the splash pad is part of the city’s adopted nearly $158 million 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan.
The splash pad is intended to be a new destination focal point at Snoqualmie Community Park, allowing children to cool off during heat waves and also offer space for community events.
“We are excited to bring this fun amenity to Snoqualmie Community Park, offering Snoqualmie families a waterplay option during the summer months right here at home,” Snoqualmie Mayor Katherine Ross said in a Tuesday news release.
The city is using the Sourcewell purchasing and service cooperative for the purchase of the playground and water play equipment. The city most recently used the Sourcewell when purchasing its fire pumper truck and all-inclusive playground.
Sourcewell is a local government agency based in Minnesota that facilitates a competitive public solicitation and contract award process for more than 50,000 participating entities across the U.S. and Canada.
“The benefits of purchasing through Sourcewell include pre-qualification of vendors, streamlined procurement, and reduced pricing,” the council bill approving a purchase order with Aquatix by Landscape Structures, Inc. for the design, features, mechanical components and complete installation of the park.
The splash pad will be sited where the current basketball court is located – closer to the park’s restroom and equipment storage building. Snoqualmie officials said they are currently considering relocation options for the basketball court.
The splash pad is expected to be open in summer 2024.