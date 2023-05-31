(The Center Square) - Washington is the second-best state in the country, according to the U.S. News’ 2023 rankings.
The Evergreen State’s geological diversity and economic and fiscal security drove the state to the top two. Utah claimed first prize.
Washington state features mountains, deserts, rainforests, and a Pacific coastline, beckoning tourists from around the world. It holds the Olympic Mountains, the San Juan Islands, and Mount Rainier, one of the highest peaks in the continental U.S.
Washington is known as the birthplace of Starbucks coffee, The Boeing Co., and Microsoft Corp. Washington’s coastal location makes it a key exporter for the United States, particularly for transportation equipment.
The Evergreen State produces many of the country’s apples and leads the nation’s milk, potato, and cattle production industries. Other economic drivers in the state include the aerospace industry and the military and defense sector.
The state’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council predicted that Washington’s employment will increase 2.3% this year, and that its employment growth will average 0.7% from 2024 to 2027.
The state added 30,900 nonfarm payroll jobs from January to April, while the council only expected an increase of 3,200.
However, the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council expects an economic “slowdown” in the U.S. will deter growth.
“We expect slower growth during the remainder of the forecast as the U.S. economy slows,” the forecast reads.
Washington’s unemployment rate has been rising since a low of 3.9% in June 2022. While the state’s unemployment declined from 4.6% in February to 4.3% in April, the forecast predicted a peak rate of 5% in 2024. The council expects it will fall to 4.5% by 2027.
Washington state also has one of the lowest resignation rates in the country, according to a WalletHub study.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said the state has the tenth lowest job resignation rate.
“The state registered the eighth lowest resignation rate over the past 12 months, at 2.35%, and in March just 1.9% of employees left their jobs voluntarily,” she said.
“These are indications of a strong labor market, where employees are satisfied with their jobs and benefits,” Gonzales continued. “At the same time, high inflation could also motivate people to stay in their current workplaces. Nevertheless, a stable job market is a sign of a healthy economy that can power through a downturn.”
Other top 10 states include Idaho, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Iowa, Wisconsin, Vermont, and Florida.