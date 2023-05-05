(The Center Square) - In a harshly-worded March ruling, a King County Superior Court judge imposed a $200,000 punitive sanction against the State Department of Health Services and the State Attorney General's Office for failing to produce almost 11,000 pages of documents during one discovery process.
"This complete lack of diligence is tantamount to intentional withholding of these documents because it falls so far below the standard necessary to comply with DSHS's discovery obligations," the ruling states.
The discovery was part of a lawsuit filed in 2021 by Emily Tobin, a developmentally disabled adult who through her guardian sued DSHS for failure to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect. DSHS later received a set of discovery due by Dec. 21 of that year. As legal counsel for all state agencies in Washington state, including DSHS, AGO sent the plaintiff's discovery request on Dec. 7.
However, it was later discovered that there were an additional 10,800 pages of documents subject to the discovery that DSHS did not turn over to the AGO for six months. According to the ruling, neither DSHS nor the AGO attempted to explain why those documents were not provided for the discovery, other than DSHS claiming they had "not received an ask from the attorney general's office to receive those until that time."
"The Court is at a complete loss to understand how a large State agency, and the largest law firm in the State, could be so cavalier with respect to their discovery obligations and how such a large amount of responsive material could be overlooked and simply ignored for six months," the ruling states. "DSHS and AGO lack sufficient protocols to make sure that discovery is done in a timely and complete manner."
The ruling also lambasted the AGO for the actions of one of its attorneys, who assigned their discovery obligations to a paralegal and "then failed to communicate with that paralegal about discovery. The AGO's argument suggests that it is somehow permissible…and that such a dereliction of responsibility cannot be seen as intentional. The court disagrees."
The ruling noted that the AGO and DSHS have been sanctioned for similar discovery conduct in the past. In 2017, DSHS received a $100,000 sanction by a Snohomish County judge for not following the rules of discovery. A year prior, the AGO was fined by a King County judge for the deletion of emails concerning expert witnesses in a lawsuit against the state for the 2014 Oslo landslide.
The March 2023 King County Superior Court ruling noted that "the Court is left to ponder the following: How can an institution as large as the AGO not have proper procedures in place to make sure that all its cases are being properly handled when an attorney is absent for an extended period and how can there be little to no communication between a paralegal overseeing discovery and the attorney for whom they are working with on a matter?"
AGO Communications Director Brionna Aho wrote in an email to The Center Square that the office handles 20,000 active cases at any time, adding that the office offers general training when individuals join the AGO.
“We have a Discovery Committee that was convened in 2017 that as part of its charter offers discovery training at least once annually," she wrote. "Our discovery procedures are tailored to the specifics of our legal work in each division.”
She added: “Each division has training and procedures. In Torts, we have a ‘Core Skills and Experiences’ checklist that reflect the tasks/skills/experiences that lawyers are supposed to work through when they join the division that follow the life of a case. Torts also has a Best Practices procedure for handling records in DCYF and DSHS cases. Our torts division has a manual for attorneys that provides guidance including discovery procedures. We have a similar manual for professional staff that outlines all the steps professional staff take when working on a case, including steps for processing of electronic discovery, calendaring, numbering documents, etc.”
DSHS concurred with Aho's email response.
DSHS and AGO will together have to give the $200,000 to the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.