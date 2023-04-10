(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.38 statewide on Monday, up from $4.30 a week prior, according to AAA data. This eight-cent per gallon spike marks the twelfth week of price increases at the pump for Washingtonians since the new carbon tax was implemented earlier this year.
The price increase moved with the national average, albeit at a slower pace, which rose from $3.50 per gallon to $3.60 per gallon, a 10-cent per gallon increase over the same time.
“The oil market has had a few days to digest [the news that OPEC will cut production by over a million barrels per day starting in a month,] and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.
Residents of the Evergreen State have to dig deeper into their wallets than most to fill their tanks. Washington’s pump prices currently stand as the fourth most expensive nationally, with only California, Hawaii, and Arizona being more expensive, filling out first to third on the list.
Washington’s $4.38 per gallon places it 78 cents per gallon higher than the national average of $3.60 per gallon. It is also $1.25 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel cost of $3.13 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi residents.
In Washington, intra-state variance remains high at $1.38 per gallon, up 9 cents per gallon from the week prior. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $5.04 and $3.66 per gallon, respectively.
This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
On top of these higher prices, as of Jan. 1 of this year, Washingtonians also have a new cap-and-trade system to pay for at the pump.
“The first auction of CO2 allowances [averaged] $48.50 per metric ton of CO2. This equates to about 39 cents per gallon of gasoline and 47 cents per gallon of diesel,” announced a report by the Washington Policy Center based on recently released Washington State Department of Ecology data.
Washington Policy Center environmental analyst Todd Meyers added, “It doesn’t have to be like this. There are ways we can effectively cut CO2 emissions at much lower cost but those options have largely been ruled out in favor of raising tax revenue for the state.”