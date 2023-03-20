(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate on Monday morning proposed a $7.9 billion capital budget, including $400 million for the Housing Trust Fund, which would be the most in state history.
The capital budget allocates money for the acquisition and maintenance of fixed assets such as state buildings, public schools, higher education facilities, public lands, parks, and more.
“This is a strong budget that steps up to the scale of the challenges facing our state, and does so in a fiscally responsible way that we can sustain into the future,” Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, vice chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, said in a news release. “When you look at the big issues – housing affordability, educating our future workforce, addressing our climate crisis – this budget makes major investments in addressing all of them. None of our challenges are going to be solved overnight, but this budget takes the steps necessary to meet our pressing needs while creating jobs and spurring economic growth.”
The capital budget outlines Washington’s infrastructure spending for the next two years within the state’s constitutional debt limit. The state treasurer may not issue any bonds that would cause debt service on any new and existing bonds to exceed the current 8.25% of the average of the prior six years’ general state revenues. This limit is reduced to 8% on July 1, 2034.
Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, touted the bipartisan nature of the proposed capital budget.
“The Senate’s capital budget addresses needs all throughout Washington, and it provides funding for important projects in a wide variety of areas, from education and public safety to housing and water and more,” the Republican lead on the budget said in the same news release.
He added: “I’m pleased our capital budget funds many projects that will help our colleges and universities, and I’m especially glad to see money for school seismic safety grants, which is important since our state is in earthquake country. I’m also pleased there is funding for water supply projects, which will benefit agriculture and other water users. The Senate’s capital budget takes a statewide approach, as it should.”
Some of the major projects that would be funded by the proposed capital budget:
- Higher education: Spending here would total $1.2 billion, including construction and upgrade projects at the University of Washington, Washington State University, Western Washington University, and other institutions of higher learning across the state.
- Basic education: The School Construction Assistance Program for K-12 schools would get $588 million; $100 million would pay for modernization and improvements at small district and tribal compact schools, and $59 million in grants would fund construction of early learning facilities.
- New forensic hospital: A new therapeutically designed hospital to be constructed on the Western State Hospital campus in Lakewood to care for forensic patients would get $650 million. The new facility is expected to allow for federal recertification of the state’s largest psychiatric hospital.
- Housing: A total of $625 million would go to housing-related items. Besides the record $400 million to the Housing Trust Fund, the additional funding would go toward supporting land acquisition, transit-oriented development legislation, and grants for the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program.
- Environmental protection: The $319 million raised by the auction of emissions allowances under the cap-and-trade program established by the Climate Commitment Act would go to things like energy efficiency retrofits at public buildings, improving air quality, and electrification of ports.
The Center Square reached out to public policy experts to get their initial take on the Senate’s proposed capital budget.
“The Senate needs to allocate more money to school facilities modernization, particularly school campuses where our students are at risk of injury or death from geologic hazards,” Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute, said via email. “We think $40 million for school seismic safety grants for planning and seismic remediation is insufficient. We'd like to see at least $150 million for that priority in this budget.”
“We are overdue for a big earthquake in Washington and need to accelerate our pace of progress on school modernization. We should all want our students to have safe places to learn. Additionally, modern schools make good emergency shelters and staging sites for disaster recovery operations,” he continued.
Todd Myers, environmental director at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, said he found some things he likes in the budget.
“I am still going through it and have only looked at one aspect of salmon recovery,” he said. “It provides about $100 million for large capital salmon recovery projects, which is good. It also sticks to the science-based prioritization that was created, which is also good.”
In the coming days the House of Representatives will present its capital budget, with members of the two chambers then meeting to negotiate their differences to reach a final version of the capital budget before the end of session on April 23.