(The Center Square) – Proposed legislation to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide tutoring and extended learning services to students in the aftermath of pandemic school closures is effectively dead. And that’s by design, because Washington state lawmakers think the legislation’s funding provisions could eventually be included in the 2023-25 state budget.
“The legislature believes that targeted high quality tutoring and rigorous extended learning programs are the two most effective ways to spend this funding,” Substitute Senate Bill 5248 reads. “The legislature intends to reappropriate the remaining funds from this grant program to these two effective methods for addressing learning recovery and acceleration. The legislature also intends for these funds to support high quality tutoring and rigorous extended learning programs that are targeted at students with the greatest learning recovery needs.”
SSB 5248 was blocked in the Senate Ways & Means Committee by Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, who pulled the bill from consideration on Friday, the cutoff date for legislation to come out of fiscal committees.
“The bill specifically focused on how school districts should use their remaining federal COVID funds,” the committee chair said in an email to The Center Square on Monday afternoon. “If enacted, it wouldn’t have gone into effect prior to the end of the school year, at which time the districts would likely have already spent or allocated the remaining funds.”
The budget process provides the best way to help students, Rolfe indicated.
“There are some unspent funds being held by OSPI [Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction] that could be used for the bill’s intent, which can be addressed through the budget,” she explained.
The Republican leader in the Senate said much the same thing.
“We had a tutoring bill in Ways & Means that didn’t move forward, but it didn’t move forward for positive reasons,” Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said during a Tuesday morning media availability event on the legislative session. “Because after discussing it with budget writers, [we] decided it had a better path as being incorporated in the budget.”
Braun, co-sponsor of the bill along with Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, had a good feeling about going through the budget process.
“So I’m optimistic we’ll have some real help in funding an opportunity for school districts to increase their funding after-school instruction to get kids back on track,” he said.
National Assessment of Education Progress exams showed a nationwide decline in math and reading achievements between 2019 and 2022, and Washington was no exception.
Evergreen State fourth-graders saw a five-point decline in math, while eighth-graders saw a decline of 10 points. In reading, Washington fourth-graders saw a three-point drop, and eighth-graders saw a five-point drop.
The 105-day legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on April 24.