(The Center Square) – Snohomish County is partnering with Washington State University to create a research and development center focused on sustainable aviation fuels at the Paine Field Airport in Everett.
The center will be the only facility to collect and distribute sustainable aviation fuels at a scale needed for widespread use in large aircraft, according to the county. The U.S. Department of Energy defines sustainable aviation fuels as a biofuel used to power aircraft that has similar properties to conventional jet fuel but with a smaller carbon footprint.
The project is awaiting $6.5 million in start-up funds as part of its goal to finalize plans for the center by September 2023. Washington State Senate Transportation Committee Chair Marko Liias is seeking to provide the necessary start-up funds through a provision in the proposed Senate Transportation Budget.
“We have been at the forefront of the aviation industry for decades and [the research and development center] will now put us in a place to lead the world in shaping the future of clean aviation,” Liias said in a statement. “This center will play a vital role in reducing the environmental impact of air travel, while also fostering innovation and economic growth right here in Snohomish County.”
The Paine Field Airport was the chosen location for the center due to its proximity to the production of planes that seat at least 100 passengers and fly at least 150 minutes. According to the county, these aircraft make up 73% of carbon emissions in aviation.
The airport supports over 158,000 jobs and generates nearly $60 billion annually for the economy. However, county officials are concerned about a study that showed aviation is estimated to account for 5% of Snohomish County’s total communitywide greenhouse gas emissions in 2019.
The Snohomish County Council is expected to vote on a compromise transportation budget in the coming weeks.