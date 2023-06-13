(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council joined the ranks of cities using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help attack a growing homelessness problem, allocating $4 million dollars to the cause.
The funding is part of the Spokane Valley Homeless Action Plan, which is the City Council’s plan to tackle homelessness in Spokane Valley. Touted as a “systematic, long-term response” with funding for sustainable strategies, input from residents, and actionable outcomes, the plan and funding were highlighted in a news release Tuesday.
While the plan itself is currently in draft form, and under consideration by the City Council, officials say funding can’t wait and is being awarded as it stands in the draft.
This problem is likely tied to the source of that funding. On page 35 of the draft plan, under the heading of “Funding currently collected by the City,” $16 million is listed as “One-time funds only, Internally available for City use within Federal guidelines.”
The County of Spokane recently had to spend $4.2 million dollars in a no-bid contract process to get the money out the door by the June 30th deadline, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley wants to ensure that these one time funds don’t go to waste.
“It’s our fiscal responsibility to build a system – a process that moves people from unsheltered or unstable to sheltered – a framework we can sustainably fund,” said Haley.
“Focusing solely on chronic homelessness requires infinite funding, because it’s chronic. We will contract with service providers that provide a path out,” she added, emphasizing the need for sustainability.
To that end, the following funds have been awarded to local nonprofits that the mayor believes have “successful track records” in dealing with homelessness;
- $1.09 million - Family Promise of Spokane - for a fast leasing sustainable housing program
- $500 thousand - Volunteers of America Eastern Washington - for 18 new emergency shelter beds and 18 college dorm-style living units
- $1.46 million - Reclaim - to acquire and startup two sober living transitional homes and create a thrift store job creation program.
- $471 thousand - Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners - for a 60-unit affordable senior housing
- $471 thousand - Habitat for Humanity - to acquire land for housing that will be designated permanently affordable
City Councilmember Tim Hattenburg agrees.
“We’ve engaged the public. Our plan is intentional, thoughtful and the product of countless discussions with our neighbors, business owners, educators and service providers over the past several months,” said Hattenburg.
“Our plan and funding is transparent and aligned with our community values,” he added.
The city was recently presented the 2023 Innovation in Economic Development award by The Washington Economic Development Association.
An award that Mayor Haley said acknowledged the city’s information-driven approach to addressing homelessness.
“Without data, strategies and potential solutions are just speculation,” she said. “These tools help us move from speculation to informed decision-making and measurable outcomes.”