(The Center Square) – Police are increasing DUI patrols as the state sees a rise in fatal crashes.
"This is a more deadly time of the year," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. "That's why we want to do this."
The WSP and Washington Traffic Safety Commission are partnering with local law enforcement in a safety campaign this summer, according to a news release, as June 9 to Sept. 7 is the most common time for fatal crashes.
Crashes with a drug-positive driver account for 38% of the state's crash deaths, according to WTSC data. Washington saw 411 impairment-related traffic deaths in 2022.
Police responded to an average of more than 60 traffic deaths per month from June to August in the past five summers, according to the news release. More than 967 people died from crashes in that time, and these months on average, account for 31% of traffic deaths.
The campaign started with a King County effort from the night of June 9 to the night of June 10, Johnson said. The WSP arrested 23 impaired driving suspects in the operation, and worked with agencies like the Bellevue Police Department.
"The goal is to remove impaired drivers and ultimately aid in helping people make the decision not to drive impaired," Johnson said. "Make good choices. In this day and age there's plenty of options."
Johnson said the WSP secures funding to increase patrols during the campaign, and agencies nationwide take similar measures.
"This is something very serious and important to us, and it will continue into the future even beyond, obviously, the summer," he said. "We try to push it toward the front of peoples' minds."
The WTSC's 2023 highway safety plan includes steps toward "Target Zero," which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the state's roads by 2030.
WTSC Target Zero Manager Sarah Wood, who focuses on King County, said she and other managers help coordinate traffic enforcement, engineering, education and outreach.
"It really is about the positive traffic safety culture," she said. "It's really shifting that mentality of fear-based communications to more, 'Let's work together' and finding that positive spirit."
Wood said the commission works with law enforcement to promote high-visibility efforts, and considers the "societal cost" of crashes. The state's crashes cost more than $6.3 billion total in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Washington reached its most traffic deaths since 1990 in 2022, with 750 fatalities. Fatal crashes have been increasing for most years since 2013.
The main causes of fatal crashes include impairment, distraction, high speeds, and failing to yield the right of way. Johnson said killing someone while distracted could bring vehicular homicide charges.
Johnson said after nearly 32 years on the job, he sees fatal crashes as often being preventable.
"That's going to affect not only the individual that makes the choice, but also the family of those that are injured," he said. "Scenes I've been to throughout my career, I mean, they have a lasting effect."