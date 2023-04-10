(The Center Square) – The Seattle Arborist Association is speaking out against the city’s proposed tree protection ordinance saying it discourages tree planting by property owners.
Seattle’s goal to achieve 30% canopy coverage across the city by 2037 is a result of a finding that from 2016 to 2021, the region had a relative decline in canopy cover of 1.7%, or 255 acres to what is now 28% total canopy coverage of the city. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the goal in March and the council has since pushed for more tree protection in its new ordinance as a way to increase tree canopy.
Seattle Tree Care Co-Owner Kelsey Gruenwoldt founded the Seattle Arborist Association in January 2023 to work with the city council to ensure arborists’ input is included in the latest proposed ordinance.
The tree protection bill currently being discussed by the Seattle Land Use Committee includes a tier system and enforcing tree replacements if one is cut down. Tier one includes heritage trees, which the city defines as large trees that are historically important to the city. The removal of these trees can only occur if deemed hazardous. If property owners prefer to pay the city to plant a new tree rather than replant on their own, it would cost $17.87 per square inch of trunk for each tree removed, according to the city council bill.
Tier two is for trees that are 24 inches in diameter or greater. The cost would be $17.87 per square inch as well. Tier three includes trees between 12 inches in diameter and 24 inches, with a cost of $2,833 per tree removed.
Gruenwoldt does not think the proposed regulations would help achieve 30% canopy coverage.
“My concern is that this bill that we are reviewing disincentivizes tree planting because it is so restrictive and it really reduces what people can do to manage their own little section of the urban forest,” Gruenwoldt said to The Center Square in a phone call.
The tree protections established by the city is frustrating some property owners. Andrea Starbird, who is another founding member of the Seattle Arborists Association, says it seems like the rate of illegal tree work has increased since the city council passed legislation in November 2022 requiring tree service providers to register with the city before conducting commercial tree work and consultations on private property and property owners to post a public notice on-site before any tree work beyond routine maintenance.
“I had a client say to me the other day that he will never buy another house with a tree in the front yard because of the costs associated with that tree unexpectedly,” Starbird said at the Seattle Land Use Committee meeting on April 7.
Seattle’s Hazard Tree Removal permit requirements could cost a property owner in the city between $800 to $1,200 or more, according to the Seattle Arborists Association. A consulting arborist charges about $90 to $190 an hour to inspect a tree. Permit costs for the removal are $450 alone.
Most recently, the Seattle Arborists Association submitted a nine-page letter to Seattle City Council outlining the organization's three key issues with the Draft Tree Protection Ordinance.
The three key issues are hazard designation requirement for removal of Tier three and four trees disincentivizes tree ownership, stewardship, and proactive management; tree service provider regulations that are counterproductive to the intent of the legislation; and the proposed legislation contains many technical errors and deviates from accepted industry standards and professional best practices.
Gruenwoldt is suggesting the city implement incentives for tree planting as a way to increase tree canopy, rather than restrict tree cutting services.
“I would love for Seattle to think about incentive-based policies . . . people love trees and we should be encouraging that,” Gruenwoldt said. “I don’t know why we would restrict [a homeowner’s ability to replace an old tree with a new tree], because if they put in a tree that they really like, they are going to take care of it. That’s what’s going to increase canopy coverage.”
A possible committee vote is set for April 26. If passed, the proposed ordinance would be sent for a full City Council vote after.