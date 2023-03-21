(The Center Square) – A new ordinance, proposed by Mayor Nadine Woodward and councilmembers Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart, would make use of controlled substances in public spaces a gross misdemeanor.
The ordinance, titled the Safe Open Spaces Act, would include exceptions for anyone with a valid prescription, and was introduced during the Finance and Administration Committee held by the city council yesterday.
“Open drug use in our public spaces while families, visitors, workers, and others who use our public spaces is not acceptable,” Woodward said in a statement. “We need to re-establish the expectation that our sidewalks are safe and healthy for everyone.”
The City of Spokane news release goes on to highlight the opioid epidemic, and its impact in Spokane, where fentanyl related overdoses are up 1233% county wide between 2017 and 2021, as previously reported by The Center Square.
In Spokane, the “Fire Department administers Narcan daily to counteract opioid overdose [and] the Spokane Police Department, which responds to about one-third of all overdose calls, also regularly uses Narcan,” the release says.
“We have to act now to preserve safe open spaces in Spokane,” said Bingle in a statement. “There is no question that open drug use is encroaching on others in our community against their will.”
The ordinance isn’t just about criminalizing drug use, but aims to create a more pedestrian friendly environment, particularly in the downtown area, by aligning with the “Neighborhood Quality of Life” and “Downtown Neighborhood Viability” sections of the city’s comprehensive plan.
As such, the ordinance includes not just punitive measures, but proactive ones as well, and calls for “promoting actions designed to increase pedestrian use of streets, especially downtown, thereby creating a healthy street life.”
The ordinance could be voted on as early as next month.