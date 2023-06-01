(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 8-1 in favor of a Washington state concrete company seeking to revive a lawsuit against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in claiming a strike damaged its product.
The high court's decision in Glacier Northwest Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174 allows the company to sue the union in state court.
The case goes back to an August 2017 strike in which cement mixer truck drivers walked off the job, leaving wet concrete in their vehicles. The company claims the union is liable for what it says was intentional damage to its trucks as a result of their being abandoned.
Glacier contends it lost $100,000 as a result of failing to fulfill a contract on the day of the strike six years ago.
In December 2021, the Washington State Supreme Court unanimously ruled for the union, saying that any loss of concrete was "incidental to a strike arguably protected by federal law."
Writing for the majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett took the Washington State Supreme Court to task for dismissing Glacier's claims based on concerns those claims conflicted with the National Labor Relations Act, or NLRA, a federal law that protects employees engaged in union activity.
"Because the union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier's property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct," Barrett wrote.
There are limits to the right to strike, she noted.
"All agree that the NLRA protects the right to strike but that this right is not absolute," Barrett wrote, adding that "the NLRA does not shield strikers who fail to take 'reasonable precautions' to protect their employer's property from foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent danger due to the sudden cessation of work."
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the newest member of the court, was the lone dissenter, noting the majority's opinion "risks erosions of the right to strike."
To buttress her argument, Jackson pointed out that the National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint after the state court ruling, charging Glacier with unfair labor practices, meaning that the drivers' actions were "arguably protected."
Jackson said it is not the court's place to decide as such.
"But instead of modestly standing down, the majority eagerly inserts itself into this conflict, proceeding to opine on the propriety of the union's strike activity based on the facts alleged in the employer's state-court complaint," she wrote.
The Supreme Court opinion remanded the case back to Washington courts for consideration consistent with the justices' decision.