(The Center Square) - A U.S. District judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Washington resident to 84 months in prison for a combination of drug trafficking offenses.
Jonathan Edward Mayer of Tacoma was sentenced on June 30 by Judge Scott H. Rash after Mayer pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He also pled guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and three counts of possessing an unregistered firearm.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona, Mayer was a student at University of Arizona at the time of his arrest in October 2021, when law enforcement raided his apartment and found marijuana, a variety of firearms including a “ghost gun,” and $20,000 in cash. He later confessed to selling and distributing marijuana, machine gun conversion devices, and mushrooms through the Postal Service.
Law enforcement agencies involved included the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Phoenix and Spokane Division, and multiple local and regional agencies.