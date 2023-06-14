(The Center Square) - A business owner who voiced support for the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, during its existence and barred armed officers from entering her stores after it ended is now suing the city and filed a tort claim against it for actively participating in CHOP and having the police abandon its local station.
Molly Moon Neitzel operates a chain of Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Seattle. Her lawsuit filed against the city on June 7 in federal court seeking damages argues that its decision to abandon the East Precinct station during the 2020 riots and unwillingness to enforce the law during the occupation "subjected businesses, employees, and residents of that neighborhood to extensive property damage, public safety dangers, and an inability to use and access their properties."
However, the lawsuit states that it "does not seek to undermine CHOP participants' message or present a counter message. Rather, this lawsuit is about Plaintiff's constitutional and other legal rights of which were overrun by the City of Seattle's decision to abandon and close off an entire city neighborhood, leaving it unchecked by the police, unserved by fire and emergency health services, and inaccessible to the public at large, and then materially support and encourage a hostile occupation of that neighborhood."
"Rather than seeking to restore order and protect the residents and property owners within CHOP, the City instead chose to actively endorse, enable, and participate in the occupation of CHOP," the lawsuit states.
CHOP existed between June 8, 2020-July 1, 2020, when it was cleared out by Seattle Police. During its existence, the city maintained a policy in which police could not enter except in response to a "mass casualty" event.
"Under this policy, felonies that did not endanger significant numbers of lives, such as rape, kidnapping, and assaults not involving weapons, were deemed unworthy of an in-person response. Anyone wishing to report such a crime would have to leave the area that the SPD felt was too dangerous to send its officers into," the lawsuit states.
At the same time, the lawsuit alleges the city provided rioters with concrete barriers that made it difficult for people to enter and leave the neighborhood.
"This meant that Plaintiff's suppliers, and customers could not safely access Plaintiff's business or simply avoided the area entirely," the lawsuit states. "Molly Moon's Capitol Hill location suffered significantly decreased revenue and profits as a direct result of the City's actions and policies."
The city also is alleged to have provided sanitation facilities, portable toilets and other resources for rioters occupying the seven-acre Cal Anderson Park.
The lawsuit also alleges that city officials, including Mayor Jenny Durkan, sought to downplay the severity of the situation, with Durkan referring to it as a "peaceful expression of our community's collective grief" and suggesting "we could have the Summer of Love."
However, social media posts by Molly Moon's Ice Cream during CHOP show that it actively supported CHOP. The same day Durkan suggested a "summer of love," Molly Moon's Ice Cream shop posted on Instagram that "yesterday we posted a Black Lives Matter mural in progress by our Capitol Hill shop. This is what it looks like now — beautifully painted by local Black and PoC [People of Color] artists expressing what this moment and movement means to them."
Around that same time, a post on Molly Moon's Ice Cream Shop's Instagram described the CHOP, then known as CHAZ, as "a part of Capitol Hill near our shop taken over by peaceful protestors."
Following the dissolution of CHOP, Neitzel had signs installed on the front of her store notifying police officers they could not bring firearms inside, effectively barring them from her businesses since officers cannot remove their weapons while on duty.