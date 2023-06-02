(The Center Square) – The Young Corp. is facing more than $2 million in fines from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries for allegedly-unsafe working conditions.
“The number and gravity of the hazards is staggering, one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, in a press release. “We’re imposing significant penalties so workers’ lives are not put at risk again.”
L&I fined Young Corp. $2,013,120 for unsafe working conditions after November and December 2022 inspections. The company has filed an appeal to the fine, which the agency called “among the largest in L&I history.”
Inspectors reviewed the company’s Seattle headquarters, along with two Young Corp. divisions: the Meltec Foundry in Seattle and Nordick Manufacturing in Woodville.
L&I found violations, including damaged wire ropes and rigging, machines without protective guards, pits without rails and unqualified crane operators and riggers. The agency found 28 crane safety hazards, as Young Corp. allegedly failed to inspect its cranes for more than three years and ignored hazards during its last inspection of March 2020.
Inspectors also found crumbling asbestos ceiling tiles, a roof leaking on electrical wiring, respirators covered in paint overspray, welders without protective helmets and workers eating, drinking and smoking near toxic chemicals.
Workers were exposed to dangerous chemicals beyond legal limits including hexavalent chromium, which increases cancer risk, and crystalline silica, which can lead to lung cancer, pulmonary disease and death. They also worked near noise so loud it was unreadable on L&I noise meters.
“They had safety meetings where they talked about and documented the hazards, but they never took any action,” Blackwood said.
Across the company’s three locations, inspectors found 31 willful serious, seven willful general, 94 serious and more than 40 general violations.
Money from fines goes to the workers’ compensation supplemental pension fund, intended for workers and families of those who died on the job, according to L&I.
The Center Square reached out to Young Corp. for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.