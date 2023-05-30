(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously today to reallocate existing federal funds granted to the County to spend more than $375,000 in the coming four weeks or risk clawbacks of the unspent funding.
The funds, though federal in origin, were allocated through a Washington State Department of Commerce program called Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus 2, or CDBG-CV2. The funds are meant “for state and local activities that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.”
The federal government disbursed the funds in March 2021.
Even the authors of the CDBG-CV2 would agree with language on the Department of Commerce website saying “funds must be expended in a timely manner to address immediate needs” and “contracts will establish the end date, which could extend to June 30, 2023.”
According to the original disbursement documents, a total of $421,419 was allocated to Spokane County. Slides in Tuesday’s working session show $379,277 needed to be reallocated or risk being clawed back.
To that end, an existing contract with Family Promise of Spokane for housing counseling, information, and referral services was amended.
The amended contract passed in a unanimous vote from the County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday afternoon’s consent agenda meeting.
New services targeting “families and individuals effected[sic] by the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of or currently homeless” will be split into two categories. Approximately $272k for “renters, homeowners, and/or potential new homebuyers” and approximately $55k for “information and referral services.”
This new contract lists an effective date of Jan. 1, 2022, through June 30, ending one month from the date of the vote, and targets an estimated 625 unique individuals who will qualify for benefits.
During the working session earlier in the day, it was discussed that approximately $50,000 of these funds may be used for qualifying retroactive expenses. A potential reprieve on the June 30 deadline was also discussed, though when and by whom that decision will be made remains unclear.