(The Center Square) - As more Washingtonians spurn marriage and children, the median age has increased in all 39 counties in Washington state since 2010.
There were 54.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2021, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. This marks a major decrease from 63 births per 1,000 in 2005.
The median age increased statewide by more than one year over the past decade, rising from 37.3 in 2010 to 38.6 in 2022, data from the Washington Office of Financial Management shows.
The number of residents ages 65 and older has sharply risen, while the number of children under 5-years-old has dropped.
The median age in Jefferson County, the state’s oldest county, increased by nearly 7 years, reaching 60.7. Port Townsend, the county’s only incorporated city, is a popular retirement destination.
Thirteen Washington counties saw double-digit declines in the number of children under 5. The under-5 population in Yakima County fell by 14.5%, or close to 3,100 children.
Jefferson County is the sixth oldest county in the nation. The nation’s oldest is Sumter County in Florida, which had a median age of 68.4 in 2021.
From 2010 to 2022, Pacific County’s median age increased by six years, and San Juan and Clallam counties both increased by nearly five years.
Jefferson, San Juan, and Clallam counties are three of nine counties in Washington with a median age above 50.
The county which contains Seattle, King County, has been least affected by the aging trend. The median age has had the smallest increase in the state, rising from 37.1 in 2010 to 37.3 in 2022.
Washington’s 65-and-older population increased by more than 60%. It rose from around 828,000 in 2010 to 1.35 million in 2022. During this time period, the overall population increased by 17%.
Clark County saw a 65-and-older population increase of nearly 85%. The 65-and-older population even increased by 53% in King County.
King County was one of 10 counties where the population under 5 years increased. Snohomish County had the largest under-5 increase of 5.5%, or around 2,600 kids.
Whitman County, home to Washington State University, is the state’s youngest county, with a median age of only 25.1 years.