(The Center Square) – With the recent rejection of SB 5536 in Olympia, the City of Spokane finds itself with even more uncertainty to address around drug laws.
Senate Bill 5536, or the “Blake fix” bill as it’s been dubbed in the Legislature, was meant to address the temporary fix to the State v. Blake decision, which expires July 1st if no further action is taken. That bill failed in the House on the last day of the legislative session, as previously reported by The Center Square.
This comes just days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, along with 27 other mayors in Washington state, addressed a letter to state legislators critical of the removal of stiffer penalties present in the Senate version of the bill.
“Public safety is the top job of mayors, and our communities are begging for tougher boundaries when it comes to drug use and possession,” said Woodward in a statement. “We need a sensible, balanced approach that includes completing treatment for those willing, a nudge for those who need it, and clear boundaries for the health, safety, and security of everyone who enjoys our community. The Senate version did a reasonable job of working through the passionate debate on all sides.”
Mayor of Yakima Janice Deccio joined in supporting Woodward, saying “I signed this because I vowed to help make Yakima a safer and healthier community. That includes the safety and health of all our citizens – including those with substance use disorders. We want people to get the help they need. We also want the streets of our city free from public drug use, and the accompanying violence, intimidation, and vandalism that our citizens are tired of experiencing.”
While all 28 mayoral signatories of the letter were advocating for the Senate version of the Blake fix, as opposed to the House version, what they got was neither.
This leaves a much less certain path for cities and municipalities to navigate instituting their own laws in the 66 days remaining until the current stop-gap law expires on July 1st.
What to do about that law was the debate amongst the Spokane City Council in their combined briefing and legislative session on Monday.
“In light of the Legislature failing to get a bill passed yesterday, which was the deadline, I would like to move that we move up our final reading to next Monday, the 1st [of May],” said Councilmember Michael Cathcart, speaking of an ordinance he’s sponsoring with support of Mayor Woodward known as the Safe Open Spaces Act.
“To me this is an urgency, and I think we need to act as quickly as we can,“ added Cathcart.
Another council member, Zack Zappone, agreed on the urgency but disagreed on rushing the timeline saying, “I think we might have to do more than just this,” referring to the Safe Open Spaces Act. “I think that having the longer timeline gives us the time to look at more changes, in the face of the Legislature failing to act.”
Councilmember Jonathan Bingle, co-sponsor of the Safe Open Spaces Act, disagreed that changes were needed and emphasized the need for urgency but agreed with Zappone on where the failure lies.
“It is absolutely the most important issue that was in the state Legislature. The fact that nothing happened is a massive failure on the part of the state Legislature,” said Bingle.
One thing is clear, in the absence of a special session being called to address the issue, each of those 28 mayoral signatories will be left to devise their own bespoke legislative solution to the current Blake legislation expiring at the state level.