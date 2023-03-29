(The Center Square) - A Washington Senate bill would automatically register state residents seeking an enhanced state ID or driver’s license if enacted, a policy proponents say will keep the voter roll up to date and more secure.
Senate Bill 5112, "An act updating processes related to voter registration," sponsored by Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, cleared the Senate on Feb. 15 in a 38-10 vote and is now working its way through the House.
“[It’s] really just a clarification and streamlining of automatic voter registration,” Hunt told the House Transportation Committee during a March 24 public hearing. “It takes the onus of handling automatic voter registration form the person behind the counter and gives it to the person that is going to be the voter.”
Under current state law, residents who want to vote must register with the state Department of Licensing, or DOL, or the Secretary of State’s Office, or SOS. They have to provide name, address, date of birth, and affirm that they are citizens.
With enhanced driver’s licenses or state IDs, a resident must provide actual proof of citizenship, such as a passport. That process must be done in person with a DOL employee. The state legislature recently enacted a law that provides automatic voter registration for anyone 18 or older who applies for or renews their enhanced driver's license or enhanced ID. During that process, applicants are given the opportunity to decline to register.
HB 5112 would change the default by requiring DOL to send the applicant’s voter registration information to SOS if they meet the requirements to vote, effectively automatically registering them to vote.
Within five days of registration, the county auditor must send the resident an automatic voter registration acknowledgement notice that contains a prepackage form either declining to vote or stating the applicant is not qualified to vote. A resident would then have 15 days to respond in order to unregister themselves to vote.
SOS lobbyist Brian Hatfield told the House Transportation Committee that the bill would “help us maintain up to date and accurate information about existing voters.” The bill was introduced at the request of SOS Steve Hobbs.
Also in support of the bill was Alex Tischenko, deputy chief at the Center for Secure and Modern Elections. He told the committee that this policy is the “gold standard model for automatic voter registration” and has been adopted by numerous states in the country.
“The upgrade keeps the voter rolls clean and up to date,” he said. “It also protects those noncitizens from making an inadvertent mistake that would have extremely negative consequences for them and their families if they wanted to nationalize and become citizens in the future.”
Among the small group of opponents in the Senate was Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley. He told colleagues prior to the Feb. 15 vote that “what this bill really does is de facto mandatory registration for a subset of our citizens. We’ve developed this complicated process where you’re mandatorily in unless you physically opt out by mail at a later date. It’s confusing, it adds costs.”
The bill is scheduled for a Wednesday executive vote in the House Transportation Committee.